These are James Gunn's favourite DC heroes

Peacemaker makes the cut.

The creator of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, is known to communicate a lot with his fans on social media. Recently, he revealed that he intends to focus on DC for at least a year going forward.

He will create a second season of the hit show Peacemaker, and also has other plans for DC superheroes. A fan on Twitter was curious about which DC heroes he likes the most, and got the following response; "Harley, Batman, Peacemaker"

Batman is making a return this week in the movie simply called The Batman, and as mentioned above, Peacemaker is already confirmed for a second season. Harley Quinn was a major part of The Suicide Squad, but if Gunn intends to do more with the character and if Margot Robbie is willing to do another round as the anti-heroine is currently unknown - but let's hope so. Right?

