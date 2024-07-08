These are HoYoverse's main influences to create Zenless Zone Zero

HQ

HoYoverse continues to explore and expand the action RPG universe with Zenless Zone Zero. A title that moves away from the fantasy and space sci-fi of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail to a cyberpunk setting with fluid combat.

As usual in their latest releases, HoYoverse maintains an anime aesthetic while innovating in gameplay, and for ZZZ they opted for the ARPG. And what better action game to draw inspiration from than Devil May Cry. This was acknowledged by its producer Zhenyu Li in an interview with Game Watch. Li wanted to convey in Zenless Zone Zero the same sense of tension that we experienced with Dante in DMC.

The theme of influence didn't end there, as for the art design of the futuristic urban environments in which ZZZ takes place, Li also drew on the impact of the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series, as well as its narrative development.

Zenless Zone Zero is coming to PC, PS5 and mobile devices on 4 July as a free-to-play title. Are you going to give it a try?