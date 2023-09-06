These are all the changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

HQ

The upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty is only a few weeks away and on the 26th of September it's Christmas Day for all fans of dystopian visions of the future. This will mean a whole host of pretty hefty changes for Cyberpunk 2077, even if you choose not to invest your hard-earned cash in the expansion, and CDPR has simply called this Update 2.0.

Among the things offered in the free update are brand new combat behaviour for NPCs, a revamped skill system, interface improvements, new radio stations and music, a new system for how the in-game police work, more gadgets and cyberware, and much, much more. Not bad if we may say so, it sounds really nice and in many ways maybe what the game should have been from the beginning. But, better late than never.

The paid update, Phantom Liberty, includes all of the above plus much more, and both it and Update 2.0 will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. They have wisely chosen to skip the old generation of consoles.

Will you start playing Cyberpunk 2077 again when the expansion arrives on 26 September?