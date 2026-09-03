There's something in the water! Maneater 2 announced for 2027 launch

The State of Play has, so far, been a slightly middling affair, but there have been a few treats lined-up as part of the broadcast. One such example comes from Tripwire Interactive, who has announced a sequel to one of its more recent popular projects, namely Maneater.

This follow-up is dubbed simply Maneater 2, and as the announcement is very fresh, there are only limited details to add in regards to specifics related to the game. What we do know is there will be new environments to cause havoc in as a mutatable shark, including a water park, and likewise a ton of new underwater enemies to battle, such as a rather large crab.

As for the launch plans for Maneater 2, we know the game is coming sometime in 2027, and so far PS5 has been confirmed as a platform, but a reasonable guess is PC and Xbox Series X/S are on the cards as well.

Check out the announcement trailer for Maneater 2 below, and if you're looking for more Maneater to sink your rows of teeth into, be sure to read our review of the original game.