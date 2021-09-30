English
There's now the option to rate first-party apps on the App Store

The company is finally welcoming in feedback.

Apple has now given users the freedom to be able to rate its own first-party apps within the App Store. Users can now share their opinions and read the thoughts of others on applications such as Weather, Apple Maps, and Tips. At the time of writing, Apple TV is sitting at 2.9 stars, Apple Music is on 3.7 stars, and Measure is on a more positive 4.5 stars.

This might not seem like a major change in the grand scheme of things, but it should hopefully help Apple to pinpoint the issues that users are having with certain apps.

Thanks, Engadget.



