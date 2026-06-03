"There's not an enormous amount of user cases for AI in games I'm really excited about," says former Rockstar performance director

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Like many game developers and people working in the industry, former Rockstar performance director Gethin Aldous doesn't see too many ways in which AI can revolutionise games. However, as someone who knows the cost of a motion capture studio, and the importance of making cutscenes compelling for players, he believes there is a use case that could be beneficial for developers in the future.

"I've seen some really great examples of AI being able to create three-dimensional animations out of two-dimensional videos," Aldous told us at the Madeira Games Summit. "So that's the game changer right there. A proper motion capture studio is pretty expensive. You need very high ceilings, and you need, you know, a lot of processing power."

"There's not an enormous amount of user cases for AI in games I'm really excited about," Aldous continued, but he sees great promise in the creation of more interactive cutscenes for players through this technology. "Perhaps it can help us also integrate cut scenes into like environmental narrative, like it's not a cut, so that you can get some more dynamic response from the scenes, and it's easier to integrate into the worlds, where you don't see it," he said.

Essentially, Aldous sees AI in cutscenes as a way to make them a greater reward for the player, without them feeling like it's time to put the sticks down and scroll on their phone for a little bit. Check out more of his thoughts on AI, as well as teases for his upcoming projects, in the full interview below: