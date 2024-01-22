Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

There's no snowboarding mini-game in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

And the Chocobo racing has been modernized to feel more like a current racing game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the most classic mini-games from Final Fantasy VII was the snowboarding sequence, where Cloud Strife got to do some pretty gnarly shredding in the slopes, both as a part of the campaign and in the Gold Saucer.

If this is something you are looking forward to in the upcoming remake Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, we have some bad news. In a Game Informer interview with director Naoki Hamaguchi, he reveals that the snowboarding has been removed altogether and also says that another really popular mini-game - the Chocobo racing - has been changed a lot.

While we don't know why the snowboarding was removed, the changes to the chocobo race was made to modernize the concept.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on February 29.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Related texts



Loading next content