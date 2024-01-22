There's no snowboarding mini-game in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

HQ

One of the most classic mini-games from Final Fantasy VII was the snowboarding sequence, where Cloud Strife got to do some pretty gnarly shredding in the slopes, both as a part of the campaign and in the Gold Saucer.

If this is something you are looking forward to in the upcoming remake Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, we have some bad news. In a Game Informer interview with director Naoki Hamaguchi, he reveals that the snowboarding has been removed altogether and also says that another really popular mini-game - the Chocobo racing - has been changed a lot.

While we don't know why the snowboarding was removed, the changes to the chocobo race was made to modernize the concept.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on February 29.