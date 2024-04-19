English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
No Rest for the Wicked

There's No Rest for the Wicked in today's GR Live

The action RPG from Moon Studios is finally here!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Moon Studios, the highly acclaimed creators behind the Ori games, has just released No Rest for the Wicked in early access. With gorgeous, hand-crafted visuals, visceral combat, and a brand-new world to dive into, it's a game we've had our eye on for a long time.

And now, at the usual time of 16:00 BST/ 17:00 CEST, you'll be able to check out an hour of this high-octane gameplay on the GR Live homepage. As a combination of Diablo and the Soulsborne series, the combat is rewarding and challenging, with players feeling the weight of each blow when they strike.

Set following the death of a king and the ascendancy of his arrogant son, No Rest for the Wicked is set on a backwater island, where government and rebels fight for control, while a plague threatens to sweep over the land. We'll be starring as a Cerim, a holy warrior with mystical powers that is sworn to defeat this plague.

No Rest for the Wicked

Related texts



Loading next content