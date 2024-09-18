There's no PvP in No More Room in Hell 2, but there's still room to betray your friends

HQ

No More Room in Hell 2 releases in Early Access next month, and if you're a fan of the original game or have just had your eyes opened to this zombie experience like no other, then you're going to be looking forward to Halloween.

At the time of launch, the game will be a true PvE experience as Ken Bourgon told us at Gamescom this year, but there's still some wiggle room to betray your friends. "With permadeath I think the stakes are going to be bigger," he said. "Because of course you should always help your teammates, but if you're in a character that you've had for five to ten games that character is worth something."

"We've had a lot of playtests where you see a situation where one of your teammates gets locked in a room just surrounded by zombies. You don't have a lot of health. At that point you're going to make a decision. Some people might be happy, some people might be unhappy. We call it the game a friend maker and potentially a friend destroyer."

At the moment, you can turn into a zombie if you get bitten during a run in No More Room in Hell 2, but you can't control that zombie character in the Early Access launch. To hear more about how zombie characters work in the game, check out our full interview below:

No More Room in Hell 2 launches in Early Access on the 31st of October.