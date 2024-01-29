There's no 'perfect build' in Avowed

HQ

While a lot of RPGs let you experiment with different ways to play, there are often one or two builds that stand out as clear winners among the rest. Stealth archer in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring are just two examples.

According to game director Gabe Paramo, though, Avowed is looking to fix this. He calls it "combinatronics." A strange word, but he explains to GamesRadar what it means. "It's being able to put a pistol in my right hand and a shield in my offhand. I'm blocking and I'm firing. It's the choice and consequence with things like, I'm using a dagger that's quick and it's more silent, and I'm using a pistol that's loud and has a little bit of a reload recovery time on it."

This doesn't mean that you won't face any challenge no matter what options you choose. Paramo says there are "pros and cons to all the choices" and that such a thing as a "perfect build" doesn't exist in Avowed.

What do you think of this design strategy? Avowed is set to launch this Autumn on Xbox Series X/S and PC.