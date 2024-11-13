There's no happy ending in Lionsgate's The Little Mermaid

There are an entire fleet of horror alternatives to classic fairy tales as of late, in part thanks to the success of the haunting Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. While there is an entire cinematic universe built from that flick, Lionsgate is now looking to dip its toes in the water of this growing genre, all by putting its own twist on The Little Mermaid.

This film is a dark take on the fairy tale and revolves around an archaeologist called Eric Prince as he uncovers a pagan temple in the Caribbean and then soon falls for a stunning woman who just happens to look similar to a mermaid that his team discovered at sea. As their relationship blossoms, it becomes clear that this mermaid has twisted intentions, leading Eric to choose between love and the fate of all humanity.

The Little Mermaid will be debuting digitally from December 17, and you can see the trailer for the film below.