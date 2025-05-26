English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sifu

There's no better offer than free, so go and download these three games from Epic Games Store now

Deliver At All Costs, Gigapocalypse, and Sifu are free to download until Thursday, May 29 at 16.00 BST.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For a long time now Epic Games Store has been handing out free games every week, and this week is the same as any other week. In total of three games are free to download all the way until May 29, at 16.00 BST / 17.00 CEST.

Deliver At All Costs is a weird new simulation game, which seemed to make quite an impact on Gamereactor's Ben, although the game has its issues as well. You can read his review right here.

Gigapocalypse is an arcade style, colourful smashing and dashing kind of game from 2022. If you have ever thought of big cute monsters, this might be the game for you.

Sifu focuses on martial arts, and knows how to throw punches. But perhaps gets a bit repetitive after a while. You can read Gamereactor's Ben's review from 2022 right here.

There is no better offer than free, so go ahead and download those games.

HQ
HQ
HQ
Sifu

Related texts

0
SifuScore

Sifu
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've spent a bunch of time punching and kicking our way through Sloclap's Kung-Fu revenge tale.



Loading next content