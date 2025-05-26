There's no better offer than free, so go and download these three games from Epic Games Store now

HQ

For a long time now Epic Games Store has been handing out free games every week, and this week is the same as any other week. In total of three games are free to download all the way until May 29, at 16.00 BST / 17.00 CEST.

Deliver At All Costs is a weird new simulation game, which seemed to make quite an impact on Gamereactor's Ben, although the game has its issues as well. You can read his review right here.

Gigapocalypse is an arcade style, colourful smashing and dashing kind of game from 2022. If you have ever thought of big cute monsters, this might be the game for you.

Sifu focuses on martial arts, and knows how to throw punches. But perhaps gets a bit repetitive after a while. You can read Gamereactor's Ben's review from 2022 right here.

There is no better offer than free, so go ahead and download those games.

