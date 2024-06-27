There's interest in an Elden Ring movie, according to Hidetaka Miyazaki

HQ

Elden Ring has sold tens of millions of copies since it launched in February 2022, and in an age where it seems like video game movies are going to quickly replace the gap left by constant superhero blockbusters, it doesn't surprise anyone that there's interest in FromSoftware's most successful game to-date.

Speaking with The Guardian (thanks, VGC), FromSoftware's president Hidetaka Miyazaki spoke about the chances of there being an Elden Ring movie. "I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example," he said.

"But I don't think myself, or From Software, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play," he continued. "We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we're trying to achieve, but there's interest, for sure."

FromSoftware did work with author George R.R. Martin to bring the world of Elden Ring to life, so it's possible he could return to help translate it to film, but if this editor can throw his opinion in the ring, I'd say that an Elden Ring movie has a high chance of ending up disastrous, simply because a lot of the game relies on its medium. The player is required to experience the story themselves, which doesn't exactly translate to a fillm.

Do you think Elden Ring would work as a movie?