There's an Epic concert being held in Fortnite later tonight

Epic Games has already held several live events within Fortnite, but now it seems the studio wants to make these occurrences into something more regular through the new Party Royale initiative.

Imagine Party Royale as a virtual festival of sorts, with a main stage surrounded by various activities to entertain players - confrontations are not allowed. To participate, simply access the new Party Royale section in the main menu.

Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5 will be highlighting Party Royale's first edition, as all three will play live sets for everyone participating. The event is scheduled to 02:00 BST this Saturday, but if you're unable to participate, you can always return to the replay, scheduled for the same day at 19:00 BST.

All players entering Fortnite between 00:00 today and 16:00 on May 11 will also receive the new Neon Wings back accessory.