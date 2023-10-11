There's already a writers' room for Gen V Season 2

HQ

Now that the writing strike is over, it seems we can't stop these writers from getting out there and putting pen to paper again. Already, Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys for Amazon Prime, has confirmed that a writers room has opened for a second season of the spin-off Gen V.

Considering the success of the spin-off so far, this doesn't sound farfetched, but then we have to remember that Amazon hasn't yet greenlit a second season. Therefore, the work being done right now could be for naught if Amazon pulls the plug.

Highly unlikely, as Gen V is impressing fans and critics alike currently, but it's still quite bold to start up the writers' room before even getting the green light to make that season.

Would you want to see Gen V Season 2?