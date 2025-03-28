There's about a 65% chance Path of Exile 2 leaves Early Access this year

HQ

Path of Exile 2 just squeezed itself into the 2024 releases, hitting Early Access on the 6th of December last year. Since then, it has garnered a lot of attention, but there's still work to be done on the game, with a full release possibly coming this year.

It's not for certain, but according to Path of Exile 2's game director Jonathan Rogers, there's a good chance the game will make it to full release this year. "I think it is quite possible," he told Eurogamer. "But not, like, 90 percent. I'm thinking a 65 percent chance of getting it done this year. That's my current feeling about it. I have a schedule that will get us there. It's a question of can we actually meet that schedule, which will be challenging but not impossible."

Rogers plans to have all the story content released before the end of Early Access, but at the same time he wants to bring something new to players for the game's full launch. And so, Grinding Gear Games is currently figuring out what it can leave behind.

The answer appears to be classes. "It's not like we've got a shortage of classes, right? If we didn't have one or two of them during early access, that wouldn't be the end of the world," Rogers said. "We're doing all right. We'll try to get them all in but if we don't then whatever: it is what it is."

Path of Exile 2 is currently looking towards its 0.2 update, set to land on the 4th of April.