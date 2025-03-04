"There's a woman in the yard" in the second trailer for The Woman in the Yard

HQ

Things are about to get spooky and uncomfortable in a few weeks, as Universal Pictures is ready to premiere its next horror flick. This is the very literally named The Woman in the Yard, and it's a creepy story that revolves around a family being tormented by an ethereal being that delivers prophetic messages and utilises shadows and the darkness to wreak havoc.

The movie is slated to debut in cinemas starting from March 28, and with that almost here, a second trailer has now made its arrival giving us a much, much better taste of the film, one that proves it's set to be something for the horror aficionados.

With The Woman in the Yard edging closer (literally in the film...), check out this fresh trailer below, as well as the film's official synopsis.

"From Blumhouse, the most successful global brand in horror, comes a new original chiller starring BAFTA and SAG nominee Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband.

"Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son and 6-year-old-daughter, alone in her rural farmhouse.

"Then one day the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won't leave them alone."