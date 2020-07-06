There's a Tennis World Tour sequel landing in September

You're watching Advertisements

If you are a big tennis fan, especially one starved of competitive play this summer, you might remember Tennis World Tour. The simulation, developed by French outfit Breakpoint Studios and published by Bigben Interactive, was a pretty underwhelming experience for most of us. Three years later, it is now Big Ant Studios, the studio behind AO Tennis, that is working on its sequel.

A lot of things had to change if the game was going to mark a significant improvement over its predecessor, and it looks like that is going to be the case. As you can see in the video above, the game engine has changed and the gameplay has been completely revamped, which definitely is a reason to hope that this sequel could be ace compared to the original.

Tennis World Tour 2 is set to release this summer on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.