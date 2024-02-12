There's a storm brewing in the trailer for Twisters

HQ

What's more exciting than a tornado? Two tornadoes, of course, and that's exactly what the first trailer for Twisters offers, the sequel to the now almost 30-year-old film starring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt and Philip Seymour Hoffman. The synopsis can be found below along with the trailer. The film will be released on July 19, 2024.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better.

As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

