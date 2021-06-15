LIVE
logo hd live | Nintendo Treehouse
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

There's a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Easter egg in The Bad Batch series

Mild spoilers ahead.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've seen the latest episode of The Bad Batch on Disney+, called Battle Scars (if not, there's very mild spoilers coming), you know that the group of protagonists travels to Bracca for various reasons. If this sounds familiar, it's because you started on this planet in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, playing as Cal Kestis.

It was designed to be a training level, and introduced you to the controls as well as the yellow markers that indicated where you should go next. All this is properly included in this episode to the point where the characters also must climb a rope, just as Kestis did on several occasions, and this rope is of course the same yellow colour as in the game.

If you have seen Star Wars Rebels previously, you already know that the showrunner Dave Filoni is known for precisely this kind of Easter eggs, that ties the Star Wars universe together. We assume most will miss this little detail, but we really think it deserves to get recognition as it shows a lot of love and knowledge for the brand from the producers.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Related texts

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderScore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"This is the best Star Wars title that EA has released since it acquired the license to make games set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy