There's a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Easter egg in The Bad Batch series

If you've seen the latest episode of The Bad Batch on Disney+, called Battle Scars (if not, there's very mild spoilers coming), you know that the group of protagonists travels to Bracca for various reasons. If this sounds familiar, it's because you started on this planet in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, playing as Cal Kestis.

It was designed to be a training level, and introduced you to the controls as well as the yellow markers that indicated where you should go next. All this is properly included in this episode to the point where the characters also must climb a rope, just as Kestis did on several occasions, and this rope is of course the same yellow colour as in the game.

If you have seen Star Wars Rebels previously, you already know that the showrunner Dave Filoni is known for precisely this kind of Easter eggs, that ties the Star Wars universe together. We assume most will miss this little detail, but we really think it deserves to get recognition as it shows a lot of love and knowledge for the brand from the producers.