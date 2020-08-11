There's a Sniper Elite board game on Kickstarter

You're watching Advertisements

The bridge between board games and video games is a busy one, and once again a prominent video game is making the transition to the tabletop. In this instance, it's the good folks over at Rebellion that are bringing their own series and translating that into a tabletop experience, with Sniper Elite - The Board Game expected to land at some point around September 2021.

As you can see in the trailer attached below, it's built around stealth mechanics, with one team controlling troops while a lone player takes on the role of Karl Fairburne, the series' long-running protagonist. Using push your luck elements and hidden movement, ol' Karl will try and take down his objectives in what looks like a naval base, and there are 10 minis in the base edition.

To check that out, plus other editions with additional components, head over to the Kickstarter campaign page, where the board game has its sights on £22K in funding from the crowd.