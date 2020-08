Risk of Rain 2 version 1.0 will be landing today, and that being the case we thought we'd take a closer look at the frantic and exciting roguelite shooter from Hopoo Games. To see how Dóri gets on with this indie darling on the day of its full release, you can check out the stream starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST over on GR Live. We'll see you there.