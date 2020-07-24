Cookies

There's a new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music

Check out the totally excellent new trailer as the dudes prepare to return this September.

The dudes are preparing to return in Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third entry in the excellent series starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The film is set to land in theatres and via digital on-demand starting on September 1, and we can't wait to see how the pair cope with their latest adventure. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with this, the second trailer for Face the Music.

What's more, just in case you missed the first trailer for the new movie, we've included it down below for your convenience. Enjoy.

