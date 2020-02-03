There's a new Silent Hill movie in the works

After enigmatic horror demo Silent Hills went the way of the dodo, many people began to fear the worst for the franchise. Then, last week, we heard a juicy rumour about two new games in development (one being a soft reboot of the series, the other being an episodic adventure), and that promising news has this weekend been followed up by confirmation that a movie based on the IP is also in the works.

The announcement came via director Christopher Gans, who at the same time also confirmed a cinematic adaptation of Project Zero (or Fatal Frame as it is known in North America), and that film will be set in Japan in order to retain the original setting of the game.

Gans told French website Allocine that he has "two horror film projects with [producer] Victor Hadida. I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero. The film will take place in Japan. I especially don't want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting. And we're also working on a new Silent Hill."

Gans directed the 2006 Silent Hill movie and will return to the series in due course, although it's not clear which of the two movies we can expect to see first.