There's a new Nintendo Direct next week, according to a credible leak

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For a long time, it looked like the Summer Game Fest (June 5) and the Xbox Games Showcase (June 7) would be the only major events during the period we often refer to as "not-E3." But just the week before last, it was confirmed that Sony would also be participating, and they held their own event yesterday (June 2).

There have also been rumours that Nintendo has something in the works with an event in mid-June, and now there are more signs pointing to this. This time, it's the highly credible leaker NateTheHate, who has been significantly more right than wrong in his predictions. He now states in the latest episode of his YouTube podcast that a Nintendo Direct is coming as early as next week:

"As from what I have heard, the Nintendo Direct will take place next week, the second week of June. And just to be clear, that is the week of the 8th. Yes."

The fact that he states this so confidently and further asserts that it will happen as early as next week makes it highly likely that he is actually correct (incorrect predictions naturally damage one's own brand).

So... assuming NateTheHate is right, what would be your dream announcement?