There's a new backstory in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

If you've played Dragon Quest III, you know who Ortega is. If you haven't, we can tell you that he's the main character's father. In the November remake, we will get a new backstory about Ortega, where these episodes will "reveal his journey and personality", which could be a welcome addition as these aspects have not always have had the best explanations in the original game.

Plus, we can look forward to new, very tough enemies and a world that looks really beautiful in HD-2D. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will be released on November 14th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.