There's a new Animal Crossing-themed IKEA 2021 catalogue

You're watching Advertisements

If your hunger for all things Animal Crossing hasn't diminished just yet and if you're a big fan of home decor, then this news will likely brighten your day. The Taiwan division of the well-known Swedish furniture giant, IKEA, has in fact started to promote a catalog for 2021 with many objects and furniture that you can find in the game.

Each page, in fact, features furniture elements that users can find in the game, but there are also some real-world rooms that have been recreated with the furniture you can find in New Horizons.

Apparently, the Animal Crossing craze seems destined to last for a long time to come, also because Nintendo continues to update the game frequently with new features that make everything feel incredibly alive. Are you curious to know more? Take a look to the catalog right here.