There's a big storm in this new trailer for Twisters

Many of us remember Jan de Bont's stormy movie Twister. One of those adorably stupid 90s movies filled with characters and situations that were pretty hard to take seriously. But it was fun and entertaining, and now there is a sequel in the form of Twisters, which is expected to hit theaters on July 19.

Given that the premiere is approaching, the time has come for a second and more porky trailer for the stormy spectacle, which you can take a closer look at below. And yes, it looks just as charmingly brainless as expected. Larger-than-life tornadoes devouring everything in their path, combined with two teams who, despite their differences, are forced to work together to fight the primal forces of nature.

Are you excited about Twisters?