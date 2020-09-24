English
There won't be more custom Xbox controllers until next year

Players only have until October 14 to create their own custom controllers, as Xbox Design Lab will be taking a short break.

One of Microsoft's more popular services this generation has been the Xbox Design Lab. With this, you can basically design your Xbox controller as you want it, with different grips, colours, engravings, and logos. But this is about to end, at least for now as Xbox tweets that this service will take a break and be back next year - probably with Xbox Series S controllers:

"Xbox Design Lab will be taking a break soon but there's still time to create your own! Thank you all for sharing your beautiful designs over the years.

We'll miss you Xbox Design Lab but eagerly await your return."

If you still want to create a unique Xbox One controller (they will work for both PC and Xbox Series X as well), perhaps as a Christmas gift, then head over this way. October 14 is the last day to order before the break.

