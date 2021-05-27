There won't be BlizzCon 2021 this year

You're watching Advertisements

Due to the ongoing pandemic around the globe, BlizzCon 2021 has been cancelled, Blizzard announced.

"Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation—not just for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports pros, hosts, entertainers, artists, and other collaborators we team up with locally and globally to put all of the pieces together", said Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon in the statement.

"The ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic have impacted our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we're now past the point where we'd be able to develop the kind of event we'd want to create for you in November."

However, they do have something else planned instead. Blizzard is trying to arrange a global event mixed of online show with "smaller in-person gatherings", which is expected to happen in early 2022. So far we haven't heard much information yet, but Blizzard promised to share more details once they have plans come together.

Now we just have our fingers crossed, hoping for better situations. We really look forward to attending these exciting in-site events again.