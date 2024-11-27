There won't be any instant-fail stealth sequences in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle won't have a mission failure if you get spotted while stealthing around the map. As we noted in our preview, stealth is a big part of Indy's new adventure, as he's not exactly built to take a hundred Nazis head-on.

Instead, Indy's mind is his greatest tool, as was outlined by creative director Axel Torvenius in an interview with MinnMax. Torvenius also mentioned that player agency is a big deal in the game, which is why you won't fail a mission just for getting spotted.

While Indy might not be the greatest fighter in the world, you can make use of your fists, whip, guns, and improvised weapons in the game to deal with enemies if you get spotted. We've seen some controversy with games in the recent past that have implemented instant-fail screens when you're spotted during stealth segments. Looking at you, Star Wars Outlaws.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on the 9th of December for Xbox Series X/S and PC.