There won't be any confusion between Mat Reeves The Batman and the new DCU Batman

As you probably know, Matt Reeves has his own Batman universe with The Batman movies and the ongoing Penguin series. However, the idea is that there will be another Batman in the so-called DCU, which opens up for some potential clashes and confusion if both of these Batmans are going to fight the same villains or have similar storylines.

But this is apparently nothing we need to worry about. When a fan asked James Gunn about the matter via Threads, the latter replied that Matt Reeves is obviously reporting on his plans because The Batman is also part of DC Studios (of which Gunn is the head). Therefore, they will coordinate and make sure that, for example, there will not be two movies around the same time where both fight Poison Ivy.

The Batman - Part II will be released in October 2026 after a year's delay due to the Hollywood strikes last year, but very little is known about the story. We do however know that the DCU movie featuring Batman is called The Brave and the Bold, and it has already been confirmed that at least some members of the so-called Bat-Family (Robin is a given, but maybe we'll also meet characters like Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood?) will show up.