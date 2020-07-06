There will seemingly be Energy Swords in Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

We have received quite a few clues about Halo Infinite from toys recently, like the one we reported about last week. Now it is time for another one which hints at there being Energy Swords in Halo Infinite, which also means there will be Sangheili - more commonly known as Elites.

Toy manufacturer Mattel just added a product page for a Mega Construx Halo Infinite Energy Sword. And the name and product pretty much say it all. We're talking about 64-centimeter-long Energy Sword built with Mega Construx bricks.

Here is the first picture of this beauty, which will cost you a reasonable $49,99 on a date yet to be revealed. Below the image, is the bullet points from the product page.

• Replica Halo Energy Sword building set with dazzling transparent blue bricks, twin scythes, curved hilt, and display stand

• Energy Sword measures 25.12-inches long

• Ideal for ages 8 and up, this building set features detailed authenticity to strengthen creative thinking skills

• Bricks combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands​