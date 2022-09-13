Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

There will not be lootboxes in Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft affirms

The previous displayed rating was incorrect.

Following the Assassin's Creed Showcase during the Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, various retailers had started to list Assassin's Creed Mirage with an "Adults Only ESRB" rating, which had descriptors that included real gambling.

Fortunately, this has turned out not to be the case for the game, as Ubisoft has now taken to Twitter to affirm that the upcoming game based on Basim will in fact not feature any form of gambling or lootboxes.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, some store pages displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating.

While the game is still pending rating, we want to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Assassin's Creed Mirage is slated to arrive sometime in 2023, and will be taking the series back to its roots, with a focus on stealth, assassinations, and parkour.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

