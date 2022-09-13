There will not be lootboxes in Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft affirms

HQ

Following the Assassin's Creed Showcase during the Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, various retailers had started to list Assassin's Creed Mirage with an "Adults Only ESRB" rating, which had descriptors that included real gambling.

Fortunately, this has turned out not to be the case for the game, as Ubisoft has now taken to Twitter to affirm that the upcoming game based on Basim will in fact not feature any form of gambling or lootboxes.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, some store pages displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating.

While the game is still pending rating, we want to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

Assassin's Creed Mirage is slated to arrive sometime in 2023, and will be taking the series back to its roots, with a focus on stealth, assassinations, and parkour.