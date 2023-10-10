Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

There will not be a wallet friendly version of Pixel 8

There would be too many compromises to launch a cheaper version, according to Google's VP of Mobile Business.

Just before the weekend, we reported that Google has now launched their next smartphone; Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you are planning on waiting a while before getting on in hope of a cheaper version, we have some bad news though.

Google has decided that Pixel is all about high-tech, and will therefore not release something more affordable. Google's Vice President of Mobile Business, Mr. Nanda Ramachandran, has explained why and says (via Der Standard) it would lead "too many compromises". Fortunately, you can still get Pixel 7 and the prices of Pixel 8 will probably drop next year as well, but don't expect a budget friendly version of this smartphone behemoth.

