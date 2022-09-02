There will not be a DC FanDome in 2022

HQ

DC FanDome is usually the event where DC shows plenty of new projects, regardless of media. This means plenty of comics, TV series, movies and also video games. And more. But this year, there won't be a DC FanDome.

This was confirmed to Popverse, where a DC spokesperson said:

"With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022."

This means we should expect major DC announcements at other events this year, but we suspect there won't be a whole lot as Warner Bros. Discovery is currently trying to figure out how to improve the quality of their DC output. Hopefully, DC FanDome will be back next year instead.