There will be no shortage of Xbox Series X units at launch

Last week, we reported on the fact that the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer was going to visit the ex-Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime's podcast 'Talking Games', and that it would air today. We assumed we would get back to this, as Spencer likely would have something interesting to say - and he delivered.

Amongst other things, he talked about the very botched Xbox One release, when huge parts of Europe had to wait a full year for the official release of the console. With Xbox Series X, this won't be a problem and Spencer says there will be enough units at the release:

"In our supply chain, we feel good about the hardware side. Feels like we'll be able to get enough units. And you know, we're pretty committed, as we've talked about to a worldwide launch, which regretfully, we didn't do with Xbox One. You remember watching that from Nintendo campus. It took us months and months to hit some of the incredibly important markets and worldwide launch is important to us."

It also seems as if the development on the games front is progressing smoothly, as Spencer added:

"Software on the platform side is making good progress. Games are making progress."

Thanks Wccftech