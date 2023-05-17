There will be no sequel to Twins

HQ

Ivan Reitman's long-planned sequel to the 1988 comedy classic Twins appears to be dead in the water, and Triplets, as the movie was to be called, has been shelved. Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he also pointed the finger at the late director's son, Jason Reitman, who apparently is now to blame for the fact that Triplets will never happen.

A bit sad, especially since both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito were excited about the project, which was also planned to include Eddie Murphy as the new and third member of the duo. Apparently, after his father's death, Jason stopped the project for the simple reason that he personally never found the idea of a sequel to Twins viable.

"Jason Reitman f---ed it up, he literally stopped the project when his father died.

His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it."

Instead, Schwarzenegger and Devito have been working on a separate project together, which we hope to learn more about later this year. This isn't the first time a Schwarzenegger sequel has been shelved, as has the Conan the Barbarian sequel, which has been in limbo for the past ten years. A sequel to Twins with Eddie Murphy could have been fun, or what do you think?