There will be no sequel to The Lego Batman Movie

There was a lot of Lego movies there for a while after the monstrous success of The Lego Movie, and who can blame WarnerBros? Money is nice! But despite gold literally raining down from the sky into their pockets, it looks like the fairy tale has come to an end. At least to some extent, as the intended sequel to The Lego Batman Movie is now officially in limbo. Lego has ended its partnership with the film studio and instead let Universal take over the license.

It's a bummer, to say the least, considering that the director even had a script ready to go. Something he told us a bit more about in an interview not too long ago when he said the following:

"We had a really fun script with Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, wrote a really fun kind of Superfriends. The sequel would've been a quasi Superfriends movie and the structure was going to be a sort of Godfather II kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League - and in particular, Superman - have bad blood.

It was going to explore Superman and Batman's relationship in a very different way than you've ever seen it portrayed, including Superman's alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years. It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Super-friends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie."

How do you feel about this? Do you want to see any other franchises get the Lego-treatment?

