The Olympics are in full swing in France and some may be waiting for a Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games title. Unfortunately, the wait is in vain as the series has been cancelled.

The last game in the series was thus the one released in connection with the Tokyo Olympics. Lee Cocker, who has worked on all the games in the series, says so himself on X. Incidentally, this is the first Summer Olympics in 30 years that will not have a game for consoles.