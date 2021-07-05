There will be no more DLC support for Mortal Kombat 11

Earlier, developer Netherrealm Studios has announced that in order to focus on its next project, the team decided to end the DLC support, including characters, for the fighting game Mortal Kombat 11, 2 years after the official launch of the game back in April 2019.

As you probably already knew, Netherrealm Studios had been putting a lot of effort into post-launch content and updates: the story expansion Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath was released in May 2020, for example, and followed by Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition in November. Not to mention all the other smaller updates and improvements. The team's hard work also paid off - the game has already sold more than 8 million copies by last October...we are sure the figure has grown since then.

Currently, we have no idea what new project Netherrealm Studios is onto right now, but we'd of course cover the news once we hear more.