Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Far Cry 6

There will be no Map Editor or Arcade Mode in Far Cry 6

Instead focus is being given to the game's main campaign.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

More details about Far Cry 6 have started to emerge, but we can't imagine these being too pleasing for longtime fans of the series. Within a recent Far Cry 6 AMA, game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed that the game will not include a Map Editor or an Arcade Mode. This is something that has appeared consistently in the series since Far Cry 2 back in 2008 and it helped to add longevity beyond the campaign.

The full quote from Alexandre Letendre reads: "No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution."

Are you disappointed to hear that these modes won't be returning?

Far Cry 6

Thanks, IGN.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy