There will be no Map Editor or Arcade Mode in Far Cry 6

More details about Far Cry 6 have started to emerge, but we can't imagine these being too pleasing for longtime fans of the series. Within a recent Far Cry 6 AMA, game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed that the game will not include a Map Editor or an Arcade Mode. This is something that has appeared consistently in the series since Far Cry 2 back in 2008 and it helped to add longevity beyond the campaign.

The full quote from Alexandre Letendre reads: "No, Arcade will not come back. Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution."

Are you disappointed to hear that these modes won't be returning?

