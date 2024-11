HQ

Sad news for fans of Cyberpunk 2077 who were hoping to harness the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro to get an even more visually hard-hitting experience. The game's official X channel has just announced that there are no plans for a Pro patch at this time, which in all honesty is not particularly surprising. Given that they (presumably) have full focus on the next big Witcher game.

