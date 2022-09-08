There will be "more than one game" in the new The Witcher saga

HQ

In the company's half-year earnings call for 2022, CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kiciński also had a moment to share news about his most famous saga - The Witcher. In particular, he confirmed the studio's commitment to release the version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 later this year as planned, and also gave hints of what we can expect in the future of the adventures of the Witcher universe.

Specifically, that his intention is that there will be "more than one game" about The Witcher in this new chapter of the saga.

"We have in mind more than one. The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one, but we are in pre-production on the first game of the second Witcher saga."

The future The Witcher 4 (with the title to be determined, naturally) will be developed with Unreal Engine 5, and will therefore discard the RED Engine that the studio had created and used for the third instalment. There is still a long way to go before we have more adventures in the monster-killing world, but the future looks hopeful.