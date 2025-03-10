There will be more Peaky Blinders as long as Steven Knight has "got stories to tell"

Peaky Blinders ended its run on television years ago, after six seasons of drama surrounding the Shelby clan. While it seemed like that would be the end of the franchise, work soon began on a film, which at the time was being flaunted as the real proper conclusion, although that has since been changed and reworded to become the finale of the "first chapter" of the overarching narrative.

So, why is Peaky Blinders going to the cinema instead of remaining a TV series? This is precisely what The Playlist asked creator Steven Knight in a recent interview, to which he explained:

"I really want the Peaky fans who have been a big part of this to be watching it all together in one building. The communication has all been virtual, but I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen."

Whether this concept will continue forward in the future for any other Peaky Blinders stories that are being planned remains to be seen, but as for how long the franchise will continue on for, Knight simply ended with the following: "As long as there's an appetite for it and I've got stories to tell, then why not?"

Are you looking forward to the Peaky Blinders movie?