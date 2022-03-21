"There will be more great games" in Squid Game 2

HQ

Squid Game was launched last fall and quickly became the biggest Netflix hit of all time, and a worldwide phenomenon. Most assumed that there would be a sequel eventually, but this wasn't confirmed until two months ago, when it was revealed that Squid Game was becoming a franchise.

So what can we expect from the second season? Well, during the Deadline while at the PGA Awards, the showrunner Dong-hyuk Deadline revealed that "there will be more great games, that's all I can say". Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like we will get to see which games these are for quite a while, as he also adds:

"I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."

As long as it's good, we really don't mind waiting. Are you looking for more of Squid Game, and is there any specific game you think would be well suited for the second season?