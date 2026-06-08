There will be a special livestream dedicated to Persona 4 Revival on 18 June

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Finally, at the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new glimpse of Atlus's next remake project for the Persona series following Persona 3 Reload (neither Raidou nor SMT are included here). Indeed, Persona 4 Revival showcased the updated interface designs, characters and the setting of the town of Inaba, but it seems that with the subsequent announcement of Persona 6, the impact may have been somewhat diminished.

That can be quickly remedied, as Atlus has issued a press release announcing that there will be a live stream focusing on Persona 4 Revival on 18 June at 19:00 ET (which for us in Europe would be 00:00 BST/01:00 CEST on Friday, 19 June).

"We are delighted to officially announce our work on the next instalment in the Persona series and look forward to sharing the incredible effort the whole team is putting into Persona 6, which will be released following Persona 4 Revival," said Kazuhisa Wada, director of P-STUDIO. "As we take this new step, we are thrilled that the release date for Persona 4 Revival has already been set and that fans will be able to enjoy a revamped and modernised experience whilst uncovering the mysteries hidden in Inaba."

Although we already know that the changes compared to Persona 4 Golden will mainly involve updating the graphics, user interface, combat, and events, the livestream will also detail the digital and physical content included in the various editions of the game. To give you a sneak peek, it looks like there will be a tempting statue of the protagonist and Izanagi, similar in size to the one of Aigis in P3R.

If you can't watch the event that night, don't worry, because Gamereactor will be covering the stream to bring you all the news from it first thing in the morning.