There will be a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The time of the monsters is now, and in the wake of Godzilla: Minus One, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and the Apple TV series, it is now confirmed that a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is in the works.

The first season, starring Kurt Russell, was a great success for the company, enough so that they decided to order spinoffs based on the Monsterverse.

Morgan Wandell, one of the Apple TV executives, commented on the whole thing and described how excited they are to offer more epic stories based on the Monsterverse and its oversized creatures.

"'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team,"

"We couldn't be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary's Monsterverse."

What did you think of the first season, and are you looking forward to the monster fun?