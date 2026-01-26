There will be a Nintendo Direct on 29 January, but for another specific title

HQ

Nintendo seems to be overflowing with Nintendo Direct shows, although the one they have just announced will not be a general presentation of the games coming to Switch and Switch 2 in the spring, but rather -once again, following yesterday's presentation dedicated to Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie- a stream linked to a specific title. Which one? Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which will be released in the second quarter for both platforms.

On Thursday 26th, at 3pm CET, the live presentation of the game that is returning after a decade and caused a sensation with its announcement last year will reveal new details and, barring any catastrophes, a release date set in stone.

With these two Nintendo Directs back to back in quick succession, do you still think Nintendo will hold a third general presentation for its entire catalogue to coincide with its quarterly report next week?