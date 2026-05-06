There will be a new seasonal event in the Donkey Kong Bananza DLC next week

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If you own a Nintendo Switch 2, it's highly likely that you already own, or are planning to get hold of, Donkey Kong Bananza in the near future. As of today, it remains the best single-player experience on the platform, which is slowly approaching its first anniversary. And the title, despite having a well-rounded story and the DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC having been released some time ago.

And although we have no news regarding future DLC for the game developed by EAD Tokyo, seasonal events do take place from time to time for owners of the DK Island & Emerald Rush expansion, and the next event is set to take place next week (thanks, NintendoLife). "Rattlin' Snake Bananza" will take place between 12 and 19 May, and will give players the chance to obtain two new in-game statues: the Snake Bananza statue and the Rattly statue, DK's snake companion from the classic titles Donkey Kong Country 2 and Donkey Kong Land 2.

To take part in this event, you'll need the DLC (sold separately) as well as the base game, and you'll be able to access it from 9:00 BST/10:00 CEST on 12 May. We don't yet know what the challenge will involve, but we do know that it will take place in the Radiant Cape (1204) of the desert layer, judging by the promotional image. Take a look below.